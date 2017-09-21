The Becca Highlighters You Know and Love Now Come in Minis

 Skip Nav
For any makeup junkie, one of the most difficult parts of packing for a trip is having to edit down your beauty products. As tempting as it is to bring an extra suitcase of all your "essentials," it's more practical to keep it all in one compact beauty bag. One thing you now won't have to go without is your favorite Becca highlighter.

The brand just launched mini versions of its popular shades — Rose Gold, Moonstone, and Opal — and a brand new hue, Vanilla Quartz. Yes, they're adorable. Even better, they're affordable — instead of the usual $38, the mini versions are half the price at $19. Aside from the convenience of the smaller size, you also won't have to worry about the tragedy of losing your beloved full-sized Shimmering Skin Perfector on your travels. Our hearts sink just thinking of it.

Shop all of the new minis, ahead.

