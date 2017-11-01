This Beach Wave Curling Iron Is the No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon — and It's Only $17

If you dream of having effortless, beachy waves, but don't want to spend tons of money on a styling tool, we may have found the perfect solution. Currently, the Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver ($17) is one of the bestselling beauty products on Amazon, and for good reason. The results you get from using this product are impressive.

Almost 4,000 people have reviewed the iron, and 63 percent of them give it five stars. If you look at the photos that customers are posting, you'll see that the iron gives you effortless waves that appear to last all day long. It works well on both short and long hair.

The iron itself is made with Tourmaline ceramic plates that reduce frizz and boost shine. The unique, deep barrels allow you to create sculpted waves. It comes with multiple heat settings, but it can get as hot as 400 degrees. The cord it's attached to swivels, so you'll never get tangled up in it.

We'll probably be using this iron on a daily basis. What more could you ask for?It's easy and effective. Score one before beauty girls leave Amazon sold out!