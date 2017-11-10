 Skip Nav
Decorate Your Coffee Table With These Gorgeous Beauty Books

If you're looking for the perfect way to inspire a book-lover in your life, these beauty volumes should be on your shopping list. They're good for so much more than keeping glass stains off the coffee table. Each page is packed with hair, makeup, and nail tips from celebrities and industry insiders. Whether you like a good self-help book, prefer a historical drama, or salivate over amazing photography, there is an option in this roundup. Keep reading to kick-start your friend's romance with all things beauty.

Boundless Beauty
$40
from sisley-paris.com
Buy Now
Blow Me a Kiss
$24
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Flower Crowns: 30 DIY Floral Creations
$17
from barnesandnoble.com
Buy Now
Your Beauty Mark: The Ultimate Guide to Eccentric Glamour
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The French Beauty Solution
$27
from us.caudalie.com
Buy Now
Rizzoli
Hair
$75
from Barneys New York
Buy Now
Make Up: Your Life Guide to Beauty, Style, and Success — Online and Off
$23
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Te Neues
teNeues The Beauty Book
$125
from Barneys New York
Buy Now
Younger
$27
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bloom
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nails, Nails, Nails!
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Making Faces
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The Secret of Chanel No. 5
$26
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Make-Up Secrets
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Freckles
$180
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bobbi Brown
'Pretty Powerful' Makeup Manual
$29.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now
Lauren Conrad Beauty
$22
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The Coiffure Project
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Book of Downtown Girls
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Braids, Buns, and Twists!
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Faery Lands: Tahiti
$100
from narscosmetics.com
Buy Now
It
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
