25 Ways to Spoil Everyone on Your Nice List For 25 Bucks or Less
25 Ways to Spoil Everyone on Your Nice List For 25 Bucks or Less

Whether you're the one wrapping it up or tearing it open, there's no denying the feel-good factor that comes from watching the people you love the most uncover a geniously thoughtful gift. But being a masterful gift-giver doesn't have to mean emptying your wallet on bougie, overpriced everythings. In the spirit of pinching pennies and spreading the love this season, here are 25 freak-out-worthy beauty gifts that will spoil everyone on your holiday list for 25 bucks or less.

Living Proof Peace. Love. Perfect Hair. Holiday Set
$25
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Fresh
Nourished Nude Lips Duo
$24
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Fresh Lip Products
Benefit Get the Pretty Started Palette
$20
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquified Lip Set
$22
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Becca
Glow on the Go Highlighter Set
$20
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Becca Makeup
Ouai
To Go Kit
$40
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Ouai Beauty Products
Sephora Beauty Products
Sephora Favorites Prep & Protect
$34
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Beauty Products
Jane Iredale
Sugar & Butter Lip Exfoliator & Plumper - No Color
$25
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jane Iredale Lip Plumpers
Jack Black
The Balm Squad
$25
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Jack Black Men's Grooming
Stila
Sheer Delight Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Set - Only at ULTA
$20
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Stila Lipstick
Jurlique Face Rescue Mini Treats
$24
from jurlique.com
Buy Now
bareMinerals
Starstruck Glamour 3 Pc Collection For Eyes, Face and Lips Plus Makeup Bag
$20
from Ulta
Buy Now See more bareMinerals Makeup & Travel Bags
Bliss
Buttered Up
$20
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Bliss Beauty Products
Glamglow
Let it Glow! Little Sexy Duo
$41
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Glamglow Beauty Products
Anthropologie Hand Treatments
Subrosa Hand Cream
$14
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Hand Treatments
Emma Lomax Makeup Bag
$25
from emmalomax-usa.com
Buy Now
Odeme Bamboo Toothbrush Set
$18
from ofakind.com
Buy Now
Soap & Glory
Box Of Delights
$25
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Soap & Glory Bath & Body
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too.
