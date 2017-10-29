 Skip Nav
Beauty Tips
Too Faced Founder Jerrod Blandino Says Ditch These 5 Bad Beauty Habits ASAP!
Beauty News
Why UV Paint Is the 1 Thing You Need for an Electrifying Halloween Look
Beauty News
Farsali's New Jelly Beam Highlighter Is the Coolest Strobing Product of 2017
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Best Celebrity Halloween Beauty Looks of 2017

When you're a celebrity and you've got access to amazing makeup artists, hair stylists, and costumes, you better believe you're going to go hard on Halloween. This year, the stars did not disappoint. From terrifying SFX scars, to Game of Thrones, to '70s glam, inspiration really ran the gamut. Take a look at the most impressive Halloween beauty looks, ahead.

Sarah Michelle Gellar as a Unicorn
Jason Derulo as The Night King
Kim Kardashian as Cher
Kaia Gerber as a '70s Babe
Ariel Winter as a Skeleton
Amal Clooney in a '70s Get-Up
Alessandra Ambrosio as Cher
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween BeautyBeauty NewsCelebrity HairCelebrity MakeupHalloweenCelebrity Beauty
Beauty Interview
Issa Rae on Self-Confidence and Defying the "White Standard of Beauty"
by Kristina Rodulfo
Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Red Lipstick to the Gym
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Red Lipstick to the Gym Because She's Never Not Fabulous
by Kristina Rodulfo
Cardi B Best Beauty Looks | 2017
Celebrity Hair
All the Times Cardi B's Beauty Style Was Far From "Regular, Shmegular"
by Aimee Simeon
Healthy Mounds Recipe
Healthy Recipes
These 79-Calorie, Dairy-Free Mounds Taste Way Better Than the Real Thing
by Jenny Sugar
Bette Midler Tweets About Trump's Hair and Hocus Pocus Wig
Beauty News
Bette Midler, Queen, Thinks Trump's Hair Is Worse Than Her Hocus Pocus Wig
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds