This Pink Curling Wand Is the No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon, and It's Just $20!

If you want bombshell curls worthy of a Victoria's Secret catwalk that actually hold all day long, we may have found the answer to your hair prayers. The Remington Pro Curling Wand ($20) is the number one bestselling styling tool on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. It's getting ridiculously good reviews from over 6,500 people.

That's right, thousands of people have tested out this iron, and 68 percent of them give it five stars. That's pretty impressive. We investigated the photos that reviewers have been posting, and we found that the wand works wonderfully for both long hair and short hair.

There are two different barrel sizes to choose from depending on how tight or loose you prefer your curls. The wand heats up in 30 seconds and can go as high as 410 degrees. The cord it's attached to swivels, so you'll never get tangled up in it. It also comes with a head-protective glove so that you'll never burn your hand while using the product.

The barrel is covered in a pearl ceramic coating so that the wand itself is smooth and long-lasting. It's intended to prevent frizz for a polished look.

Besides being incredibly effective, the curling wand is a lovely shade of millennial pink. It will always look pretty sitting atop a counter or vanity. We love that it provides long-lasting curls we won't have to worry about all day. There's no doubt this will sell out in the blink of an eye, so score one while you can!

As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
