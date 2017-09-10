13 E.L.F. Products Every Beauty Gal on a Budget Must Try

E.L.F. Cosmetics (aka Eyes Lips Face) launched in 2004 after founders Joey Shamah and Scott Vincent Borba noticed that even women with expensive tastes went to dollar stores for affordable cosmetics. In 2004, I was in middle school and was interested in makeup, but didn't have enough money to buy it. After learning about the brand's $1 products on a news segment, I was intrigued. I saved my pennies for weeks until I could place an order online. Not only could I finally afford to buy multiple items, but they were all cruelty-free, too.

Since then, my love of makeup (and my budget) has grown, but I have never given up my love for the brand. Today, E.L.F. is widely available in stores including Walgreens, Target, and on its website, and the line has expanded to a wide range of products between $1-$10. The high-quality assortment has consistently provided me with beauty favorites that I reach for (even over luxury brand products!) in my ever-expanding makeup collection. Read on for the standouts of the affordable brand and decide which ones you'll try first.