13 E.L.F. Products Every Beauty Gal on a Budget Must Try

E.L.F. Cosmetics (aka Eyes Lips Face) launched in 2004 after founders Joey Shamah and Scott Vincent Borba noticed that even women with expensive tastes went to dollar stores for affordable cosmetics. In 2004, I was in middle school and was interested in makeup, but didn't have enough money to buy it. After learning about the brand's $1 products on a news segment, I was intrigued. I saved my pennies for weeks until I could place an order online. Not only could I finally afford to buy multiple items, but they were all cruelty-free, too.

Since then, my love of makeup (and my budget) has grown, but I have never given up my love for the brand. Today, E.L.F. is widely available in stores including Walgreens, Target, and on its website, and the line has expanded to a wide range of products between $1-$10. The high-quality assortment has consistently provided me with beauty favorites that I reach for (even over luxury brand products!) in my ever-expanding makeup collection. Read on for the standouts of the affordable brand and decide which ones you'll try first.

E.L.F. Clear Brow & Lash Mascara
$2
Buy Now
E.L.F. Gotta Glow Lip Tint
$6
Buy Now
E.L.F. Daily Hydration Moisturizer
$8
Buy Now
E.L.F. High Definition Powder
$6
Buy Now
E.L.F. Lip Exfoliator
$3
Buy Now
E.L.F. Contouring Blush and Bronzer Powder
$4
Buy Now
E.L.F. Makeup Mist & Set
$3
Buy Now
E.L.F. Powder Blush Palette
$6
Buy Now
E.L.F. Illuminating Palette
$6
Buy Now
E.L.F. Beautifully Bare Total Face Palette
$8
Buy Now
E.L.F. Professional Complete Set of 12 Brushes
$12
Buy Now
E.L.F. Baked Highlighter
$4
Buy Now
E.L.F. Eyebrow Kit
$3
Buy Now
E.L.F. Eye Refresh
$3
Buy Now
E.L.F. Foundation Palette
$6
Buy Now
The E.L.F. Clear Brow & Lash Mascara ($2) is an ideal solution for keeping unruly brows under control. It leaves arches soft, not crunchy, and the clear mascara on the other side of the tube is a subtle way to accentuate bottom lashes. Bonus: no smudging!
The E.L.F. Gotta Glow Lip Tint ($6) instantly became a favorite lip product in my collection. Its highly moisturizing formula feels like butter when smoothed on my pout and reacts with the chemistry of my lips, providing a personalized pink color.
I'm also a fan of E.L.F.'s skin care. The E.L.F. Daily Hydration Moisturizer ($8) doesn't break out my acne-prone complexion, yet is moisturizing enough for even the driest of skin types.
The E.L.F. High Definition Powder ($6) has been my go-to translucent setting powder for years. It gives skin an airbrushed look and makes my foundation and concealer last all day.
If you're a fan of matte lip colors and liquid lipsticks, you need the E.L.F. Lip Exfoliator ($3). The bullet-shaped scrub sloughs away dry skin on your lips while moisturizing with jojoba oil and shea butter. Now you can wear your favorite liquid lipstick without marring its perfectly matte finish.
The E.L.F. Contouring Blush and Bronzer Powder ($4) saves space in your makeup bag and gives your face a sculpted and flushed look effortlessly. Some even consider the St. Lucia shade to be a dupe for the famous Nars Blush/Bronzer Duo in Orgasm and Laguna ($24-$42).
Even beauty experts are occasionally left with a cakey face. The E.L.F. Makeup Mist & Set ($3) smooths out foundation with one spray and ensures your makeup lasts all day. It contains aloe and is formulated without alcohol, leaving skin hydrated.
The pigmentation and easily blended formula of the E.L.F. Powder Blush Palette ($6) truly impressed me. The colors look beautiful on the skin and instantly make me look more awake. I love that this compact takes up less space in my drawer than four individual formulas would, and I can't wait to take it on my next trip. The best part is that each shade can be popped out and switched with makeup pans from E.L.F.'s other four-product palettes, such as the E.L.F. Illuminating Palette ($6) and the E.L.F. Beautifully Bare Total Face Palette ($8).
E.L.F.'s makeup brushes have always been a reliable and affordable option for me. They come in every shape you could possibly think of and are soft enough to blend out any formula — cream or powder — with ease. This E.L.F. Professional Complete Set of 12 Brushes ($12) is a great option to get your tool collection started.
Strobing is a huge beauty trend at the moment, and E.L.F. Baked Highlighter ($4) will give your cheekbones the glow you've been dreaming of. It's also a multitasker. Try it wet as an intense, shimmery eye shadow.
If you struggle with wimpy brows, E.L.F. has the solution. The E.L.F. Eyebrow Kit ($3) comes with a gel and a powder to beef up your arches fast. Use the gel to create shape, sketching short strokes to draw on hairs. Next, use the powder to fill in any sparse areas and set the gel for long-lasting wear.
No one has to know you barely slept with the E.L.F. Eye Refresh ($3). This product includes a metal rollerball that feels cooling under your eyes and releases a cucumber and green-tea-packed serum to get rid of those puffy under-eye bags. The refreshing sensation will be sure to wake you up before you even get to your morning coffee.
Sometimes, one foundation color doesn't cut it, especially after a few hours outside in the Summer sun. Add dimension and even contour with the E.L.F. Foundation Palette ($6). The formula is ultracreamy and ideal for combination and dry skin. With a wide range of colors, finding your shade will be a snap.
