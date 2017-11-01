These 10 Eyeliners Are Makeup Artist Approved and Perfect For Blue Eyes

Eyeliner was invented to accentuate and bring focus to the wearer's eye color. When that eye color is blue, the right liner can make things truly pop. If you're a blue-eyed makeup wearer, browns and golds are your most obvious choice, as warmer tones make cool ones appear brighter. Although smoky eyes don't work for everyone, if drama is what you are after, blacks and smoky grays rimmed in the waterline will offer the most contrast. Colored liner on blue eyes often works, too, as blues and plums give a softer, less severe look while complementing the different tones of the eyes.

I'm a makeup artist, and when I have a blue-eyed client who lets me craft a look of my choice, I love to create one that will make her eyes look crystal clear and piercing. Here are my top 10 favorite liners.