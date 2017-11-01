 Skip Nav
These 10 Eyeliners Are Makeup Artist Approved and Perfect For Blue Eyes

Eyeliner was invented to accentuate and bring focus to the wearer's eye color. When that eye color is blue, the right liner can make things truly pop. If you're a blue-eyed makeup wearer, browns and golds are your most obvious choice, as warmer tones make cool ones appear brighter. Although smoky eyes don't work for everyone, if drama is what you are after, blacks and smoky grays rimmed in the waterline will offer the most contrast. Colored liner on blue eyes often works, too, as blues and plums give a softer, less severe look while complementing the different tones of the eyes.

I'm a makeup artist, and when I have a blue-eyed client who lets me craft a look of my choice, I love to create one that will make her eyes look crystal clear and piercing. Here are my top 10 favorite liners.

Laura Mercier
Inner Eye Definer
$25
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Eyeliner
Urban Decay
24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil
$20
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Eyeliner
Maybelline
Eye Studio® Master Kajal Eyeliner
$4.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Maybelline Home & Living
Ulta Eye Makeup
NYX Professional Makeup Faux Whites
$7.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Eye Makeup
Smashbox
Always On Gel Eyeliner - Baller
$18
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Smashbox Eyeliner
Trish McEvoy
Intense Gel Eye Liner/0.04 oz.
$29
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Trish McEvoy Eyeliner
Stila
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
$22
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Stila Eyeliner
NARS
Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner
$26
from Macy's
Buy Now See more NARS Eyeliner
Make Up For Ever's Aqua XL Eye Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner in Matte Plum
$21
from makeupforever.com
Buy Now
It Cosmetics
No-Tug Waterproof Gel Eyeliner
$22
from Ulta
Buy Now See more It Cosmetics Eyeliner
