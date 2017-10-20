According to POPSUGAR Readers, These Are the 9 Most Shopped Things at Sephora

 Skip Nav
If you consider yourself a beauty junkie, then you likely also consider yourself a Sephora pro, routinely hunting the aisles for deals on the next great liquid lipstick or highlighter stick. But if you've ever been curious to see what other POPSUGAR beauty buffs are adding to their makeup vanities, now you can. From contour kits to ultrahydrating shampoos that can bring your hair back to life, here are nine products our readers can't get enough of right now.

Stila Eyes Are the Window
Milk Makeup Holographic Stick in Supernova
Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo
Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
Smashbox #ShapeMatters Palette
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb
Lancome Hypnose Volume Mascara
