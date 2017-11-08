 Skip Nav
20 Gorgeous Glitter Nail Polishes to Wear This Holiday Season

While some may say their favorite part of the holiday season is giving (and getting!) gifts, our favorite part is how over the top we can get with our beauty routines. Between Christmas and New Year's Eve, it's practically mandatory to bathe in shimmer and sparkle. And, boy, do we embrace it. Festive nails are always a lovely finishing touch, whether you go for classic golds and reds or prefer Winter-appropriate blues and whites.

Ahead, shop 20 glitter nail polishes to wear at your next soirée.

Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer in Shattered Souls
$18
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more
Burberry Beauty Nail Polish in Silver Glitter No.453
$23
from net-a-porter
Buy Now
Londontown Top Coat in Minted in Style
$16
from londontownusa.com
Buy Now
Lancome x Olympia Le Tan Le Vernis in Amour
$16
from lancome-usa.com
Buy Now
NCLA Polish in Glistening Scales
$16
from shopncla.com
Buy Now
Julep
Julep Glitter Nail Color in Neely
$14
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Julep
Diorific Vernis Nail Liner in Precious Rocks
$28
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more
Caption Nail Polish in On Full Blast
$12
from captionpolish.com
Buy Now
Essie Nail Polish
Essie Luxeffects Glitter Top Coat
$9
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Essie Nail Polish
JINsoon Soirée Glitter Nail Polish
$20
from saksfifthavenue.com
Buy Now
Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Can't Be Tamed
$20
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
NARS
Nail Polish
$20
from Macy's
Buy Now See more NARS Nail Polish
Urban Outfitters Emoji Nail Polish
$6
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more
Nails Inc. Snow Globe Nail Polish in New Globe Walk
$15
from saksfifthavenue.com
Buy Now
Lauren B Beauty 33 Carats
$19
from Runway2Street
Buy Now See more
Forever 21 Glitter Flakes Nail Polish
$4
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Orly Nail Polish
Halo Nail Polish - .6 oz.
$8.50
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Orly Nail Polish
Morgan & Taylor Nail Polish
Morgan Taylor Glitter & Gold Nail Polish
$9 $5.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Morgan & Taylor Nail Polish
Runway2Street Nail Polish
Sugarloom Cosmetics Black Tie Affair nail polish
$15
from Runway2Street
Buy Now See more Runway2Street Nail Polish
