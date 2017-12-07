 Skip Nav
The 15 Hottest Hair Colors That DOMINATED 2017

From vibrant pastels to icy platinum, attention-grabbing color was the name of the hair game in 2017. But we've come a long way from the all-out rainbow strand days of yore (or 2015). Instead, celebs and It girls alike opt for muted color and relaxed, lived-in looks. We found the top 15 dye jobs that will go down in history as "so 2017," ahead.

With additional reporting by Wendy Gould, Lauren Levinson, and Kara Neff

Pastels
Rose Gold
Deep Chocolate
Platinum
Caramel Swirl
Dark Roast
Golden Sombré
Ash Brown Ombré
Rich Chestnut
Honeyed Cola
Strawberry Champagne
Sparkling Sable
Nude Hair
Ruby Red
Hazelnut Blonde
