This Hair-Straightening Brush on Amazon Is Exploding in Sales, and It's Only $30

Getting smooth, straight hair isn't always easy; it can take a lot of work. That's why we were so excited to see this FemJolie Hair Straightening Brush ($30) on Amazon going viral. Its currently up 8,000 percent in sales, and for good reason: customers claim it truly works.

A total of 1,700 people have reviewed the product, and 57 percent of buyers give it a five-star rating. Whether your hair is curly, wavy, or just frizzy, this product will help you get smooth locks. "I have thick, wavy hair that, when first blow-dried, is a mile wide!" one customer said. "I am definitely someone who has to clip part of my hair up and straighten in layers, and layers, and layers. But this brush makes all of that a cinch. I still do the layers but they are an absolute breeze. The brush glides SO easily through my hair that I'm onto the next layer in seconds, not minutes."

The brush includes a fast-heating ceramic plate and an LCD digital display so you can see the temperature. The design features a swivel cord so you'll never get tangled while you're using it. Just make sure to use it on dry hair — it's not intended to act as a blow dryer. All you have to do is comb it through your hair for transformative results. People love that the brush saves them time and gets their hair looking silky and straight. Would you give it a try? We're buying it before it sells out!