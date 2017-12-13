 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Hair-Straightening Brush on Amazon Is Exploding in Sales, and It's Only $30

Best Hair Straightening Brush

This Hair-Straightening Brush on Amazon Is Exploding in Sales, and It's Only $30

Getting smooth, straight hair isn't always easy; it can take a lot of work. That's why we were so excited to see this FemJolie Hair Straightening Brush ($30) on Amazon going viral. Its currently up 8,000 percent in sales, and for good reason: customers claim it truly works.

A total of 1,700 people have reviewed the product, and 57 percent of buyers give it a five-star rating. Whether your hair is curly, wavy, or just frizzy, this product will help you get smooth locks. "I have thick, wavy hair that, when first blow-dried, is a mile wide!" one customer said. "I am definitely someone who has to clip part of my hair up and straighten in layers, and layers, and layers. But this brush makes all of that a cinch. I still do the layers but they are an absolute breeze. The brush glides SO easily through my hair that I'm onto the next layer in seconds, not minutes."

The brush includes a fast-heating ceramic plate and an LCD digital display so you can see the temperature. The design features a swivel cord so you'll never get tangled while you're using it. Just make sure to use it on dry hair — it's not intended to act as a blow dryer. All you have to do is comb it through your hair for transformative results. People love that the brush saves them time and gets their hair looking silky and straight. Would you give it a try? We're buying it before it sells out!

Best Hair Straightening Brush
FemJolie Hair Straightening Brush
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty GiftsBeauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsAmazonHair
Shop Story
Read Story
FemJolie Hair Straightening Brush
from amazon.com
$30
Shop More
Paul Mitchell Beauty Products SHOP MORE
Paul Mitchell
Awapuhi Wild Ginger MirrorSmooth Shampoo - 8.5 oz.
from JCPenney
$20.99
Paul Mitchell
Ultimate Color Repair Triple Resure - 5.1 oz.
from JCPenney
$19.98
Paul Mitchell
Super Skinny Serum -5.1 oz.
from JCPenney
$19.99
Paul Mitchell
Platinum Blonde Shampoo - 10.1 oz.
from JCPenney
$13.50
Paul Mitchell
Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Conditioner - 33.8 oz.
from JCPenney
$38.98
L'Oreal Makeup SHOP MORE
L'Oreal
Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
from Ulta
$9.99
L'Oreal
Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara
from Ulta
$9.99
L'Oreal
Infallible Pro-Matte 24HR Foundation
from Ulta
$12.99
L'Oreal
Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation
from Ulta
$12.99
L'Oreal
Colour Riche Lipcolour - Peach Fuzz
from Ulta
$8.99
Clinique Lipstick SHOP MORE
Clinique
Almost Lipstick - Black Honey
from Nordstrom
$17.50$14.88
Clinique
Long Last Soft Shine Lipstick - Sugared Maple
from Nordstrom
$17.50$14.88
Clinique
Almost Lipstick
from Sephora
$17.50
Clinique
'Chubby Stick Baby Tint' Moisturizing Lip Color - Flowering Freesia
from Nordstrom
$17.50$14.88
Clinique
High Impact Lip Color - Go Fig
from Nordstrom
$17.50$14.88
Clinique Lipstick AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Makeup
These Are the Best No-Fail Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone
by Arianna Davis
Summer Beauty
9 Lip Colors You Need This Summer as Modeled by Adriana Lima
by Alessandra Foresto
Gina Rodriguez
Exclusive! This Is How to Get Gina Rodriguez's Teen Choice Awards Makeup
by Alessandra Foresto
Valentine's Day
38 Cheap Valentine's Day Gifts That Will Give Your Co-Workers Heart Eyes
by Samantha Netkin
L'Oreal Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
styleunderfire
thesouthernstyleguide
naive2_
emily_soto
Clinique Lipstick AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fountainof30
europeanfamousbrands
youngcosmopolite
youngcosmopolite
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds