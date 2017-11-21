The Best Holiday Beauty Gift For Every Zodiac Sign

Though Mercury will be in retrograde for much of holiday shopping season (beware, Dec. 3 through 23!), don't be afraid — there's a way to make such purchases drama-free. Since you plan everything from your career path to your love life around the zodiac calendar, you can take the same approach for gifting this year.

Ahead, we've found what you should get everyone on your list, according to their birthday. Read on to see what the stars say you should shop.