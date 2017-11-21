Best Holiday Beauty Gifts By Zodiac Sign
The Best Holiday Beauty Gift For Every Zodiac Sign
Though Mercury will be in retrograde for much of holiday shopping season (beware, Dec. 3 through 23!), don't be afraid — there's a way to make such purchases drama-free. Since you plan everything from your career path to your love life around the zodiac calendar, you can take the same approach for gifting this year.
Ahead, we've found what you should get everyone on your list, according to their birthday. Read on to see what the stars say you should shop.
Sunday Night Facial - Colorless
$89
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Côte d'Azur Restorative Body Crème
$65
from SpaceNK
Touch In Sol Metallist Liquid Foil Lipstick Duo
$25
Sisley - Paris - L'orchidée Highlighting Blush
$110
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Kora Organics Noni Glow Body Balm
$34
Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
$27
Broad Spectrum SPF 30+ Sunscreen - 2.5 oz.
$80
from Saks Fifth Avenue
H20+ Beauty H20+ Beauty 3-pc. Drink it Up Oasis Mini Favorites Set
$25
from Kohl's
