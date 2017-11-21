 Skip Nav
The Best Holiday Beauty Gift For Every Zodiac Sign

Though Mercury will be in retrograde for much of holiday shopping season (beware, Dec. 3 through 23!), don't be afraid — there's a way to make such purchases drama-free. Since you plan everything from your career path to your love life around the zodiac calendar, you can take the same approach for gifting this year.

Ahead, we've found what you should get everyone on your list, according to their birthday. Read on to see what the stars say you should shop.

Lip Kits
$48
from realher.com
Buy Now
Sarah Chapman
Sunday Night Facial - Colorless
$89
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Sarah Chapman Face Night Treatments
Sephora Fragrances
Commodity Gold
$26
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Fragrances
Oribe
Côte d'Azur Restorative Body Crème
$65
from SpaceNK
Buy Now See more Oribe Body Lotions & Creams
Sephora Lip Gloss
Touch In Sol Metallist Liquid Foil Lipstick Duo
$25
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lip Gloss
Dipyque Forét Givrée Scented Candle
$70
from bergdorfgoodman.com
Buy Now
Sisley Paris
Sisley - Paris - L'orchidée Highlighting Blush
$110
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Sisley Paris Face Blush
Herbivore Rose Quartz Facial Roller
$45
from herbivorebotanicals.com
Buy Now
Sephora Body Cleansers
Kora Organics Noni Glow Body Balm
$34
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Body Cleansers
Sephora Eye Shadow
Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
$27
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eye Shadow
Clé de Peau Beauté
Broad Spectrum SPF 30+ Sunscreen - 2.5 oz.
$80
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Clé de Peau Beauté Sun Care
Kohl's Makeup
H20+ Beauty H20+ Beauty 3-pc. Drink it Up Oasis Mini Favorites Set
$25
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Makeup
Aquarius
Pisces
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
