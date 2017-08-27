 Skip Nav
0
This Easy Instagram Trick Will Make You Look Red Hot in All Your Selfies

There are plenty of beautifying apps available to enhance your selfies. Facetune, YouCam, and Photoshop are all popular among the professional beauty crowd to amplify the appearance of makeup. But while they can be flattering, the apps can also result in your face looking unnatural if you overuse them.

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta (who works with stars like Chrissy Teigen and Joan Smalls) has mastered the art of snapping photos of his famous clients. He has one simple trick for intensifying a selfie's appearance: the red-tinted Instagram filter. This setting shows off his artistry and enhances features without making the finished result look heavily photoshopped.

Obsessed With The Red Filter 🔥 @itsashbenzo Hair By @chadwoodhair Makeup By @patrickta

A photo posted by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on

The red hue adds a warm, sultry cast on photos, making your complexion bronzed and luminous. The tint will not only elevate the visibility of your makeup, but it'll also eliminate the need for other apps that can tend to blur out your natural beauty. Try it yourself! Choose the filter by selecting the red color setting under the "Edit" section on Instagram. Not convinced yet? Read on to see how we've upgraded some famous selfies by using this trick.

Gigi Hadid Without Red Filter
Gigi Hadid With Red Filter
Kim Kardashian Without Red Filter
Kim Kardashian With Red Filter
Joan Smalls Without Red Filter
Joan Smalls With Red Filter
Shay Mitchell Without Red Filter
Shay Mitchell With Red Filter
