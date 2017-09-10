We Have Kiehl's 11 Most Popular Products, So All You Have to Do Is Shop

Kiehl's has a rich history of being a reliable and luxurious cosmetics brand. The retailer is a staggering 166 years old — it was founded in 1851 and first opened its doors in the East Village in NYC. Through the years, the brand has released a wide array of products, many of which have become classics with a huge following.

Whether you love soaking your dried-out skin in its infamous Creme de Corps or you fight breakouts with the Acne Spot Treatment, there's an endless amount of stuff to explore, all targeted toward specific skin issues. Take a look at the brand's top products.