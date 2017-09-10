 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We Have Kiehl's 11 Most Popular Products, So All You Have to Do Is Shop

Kiehl's has a rich history of being a reliable and luxurious cosmetics brand. The retailer is a staggering 166 years old — it was founded in 1851 and first opened its doors in the East Village in NYC. Through the years, the brand has released a wide array of products, many of which have become classics with a huge following.

Whether you love soaking your dried-out skin in its infamous Creme de Corps or you fight breakouts with the Acne Spot Treatment, there's an endless amount of stuff to explore, all targeted toward specific skin issues. Take a look at the brand's top products.

Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Cream
$55
Buy Now
Kiehl's Daily Reviving Concentrate
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Cream
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
Kiehl's Creme de Corps
Kiehl's Lip Balm #1
Kiehl's Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Cream
Kiehl's Amino Acid Shampoo
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado
Kiehl's Breakout Control Targeted Acne Spot Treatment
Kiehl's Calendula Herbal Extract Alcohol Free Toner
Start Slideshow
Beauty ShoppingKiehl'sBeauty Products
Shop More
Kiehl's Lip Treatments SHOP MORE
Kiehl's
Women's Flavored Lip Balm Cranberry
from Barneys New York
$9
Kiehl's
Women's Lip Balm #1
from Barneys New York
$9
Kiehl's
Butterstick Lip Treatment SPF 25
from Neiman Marcus
$19.50
Kiehl's
Butterstick Lip Treatment
from Bloomingdale's
$19.50
Kiehl's
Butterstick Lip Treatment Duo
from Bloomingdale's
$32
Kiehl's Face Care SHOP MORE
Kiehl's
Super Fluid Uv Defense Spf 50+
from Nordstrom
$38
Kiehl's
Ultra Facial Oil-Free Lotion, 4.2-oz.
from Macy's
$27.50
Kiehl's
Ultra Facial Cream, 1.7 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$27.50
Kiehl's
Creme d'Elegance Repairateur, 2 ounces
from Neiman Marcus
$29
Kiehl's
Women's Ultra Facial Moisturizer
from Barneys New York
$39.50
Kiehl's Shampoo SHOP MORE
Kiehl's
Women's Amino Acid Shampoo
from Barneys New York
$30
Kiehl's
Women's Amino Acid Shampoo
from Barneys New York
$7
Kiehl's
Women's Sunflower Color Preserving Shampoo
from Barneys New York
$30
Kiehl's
Women's Sunflower Color Preserving Shampoo
from Barneys New York
$19
Kiehl's
Sunflower Color Preserving Shampoo
from Nordstrom
$19
Kiehl's Skin Care AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Summer Style
50 Pineapple-Inspired Shopping Ideas That'll Sweeten Up Your Summer
by Macy Daniela Martin
Holiday
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: 150+ Last-Minute Presents For Everyone on Your List
by Brittney Stephens
Holiday
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: Over 100 Great Gifts, All Under $100!
by Brittney Stephens
Sleep
35 Gift Ideas For Girls Who Love Their Sleep
by Tara Block
Kiehl's Face Care AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
juliengarman
thesimpleglamazon
dooleynotedstyle
twentysomethingplus
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds