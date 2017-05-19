The 10 Brightest Liquid Highlighters to Make Your Summer Glow Start Now

Put down the powder highlighter and fan brush because these liquid highlighters are going to change your life and your makeup routine. Liquid highlighters and luminizers are the multiuse products you didn't know you needed. First of all, the serum-like formula is easy to blend, so it can be used under or mixed in with foundation for an all-over glow. Or dab it on top of your base on high points of the face for a strobing effect. A liquid highlighter can also make the perfect base for a powder highlighter, resulting in a seriously radiant glow. Keep scrolling to see which highlighters you should add to your routine.