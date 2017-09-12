If You Haven't Tried These 9 Milk Makeup Products, Get on 'Em ASAP

Among all the trendy beauty brands out there, Milk Makeup is definitely one of the coolest. The beauty brand was born inside of Milk Studios and offers a variety of skin and color cosmetics for the bare and bold beauty-lover.

Each Milk product is outfitted in sleek, simple packaging, but its products are not only limited to the beauty minimalist. There's a bevy of holographic highlighters for the unicorns of the world along with makeup essentials (foundations, concealers, eye shadows) that complement a wide range of complexions.

Majority of Milk SKUs are multifunctional, so whether you're a model on the go, a pro artist, or just a makeup-lover getting ready for work, you can achieve a variety of looks minus the hassle. But it doesn't stop there. In addition to creating products that are equally exciting to pull out of your makeup bag, Milk also offers items that are actually good for your skin. All of its products are cruelty=free and formulated with nourishing ingredients like jojoba, coconut, orange peel, and fruit butters.

To make your next makeup haul easier, we've rounded up the Milk Makeup products you absolutely must add to your collection. Read on and prepare to get addicted once you try these.