Pumpkin Picking: 10 Orange Lipsticks to Help You Get Into the Halloween Spirit
Read our lips: the only thing scary about orange lipstick is that so many women have been afraid to use it. From soft creamsicle shades to high-voltage brights, read on for a spectrum of shades to begin experimenting with this Halloween and keep using long after.
The Estée Edit Mattified Lipstick
$22
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
$20
Color Sensational Vivids Lipcolor - Electric Orange
$7.99
Ulta
Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick
$21
