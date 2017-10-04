 Skip Nav
Pumpkin Picking: 10 Orange Lipsticks to Help You Get Into the Halloween Spirit

Read our lips: the only thing scary about orange lipstick is that so many women have been afraid to use it. From soft creamsicle shades to high-voltage brights, read on for a spectrum of shades to begin experimenting with this Halloween and keep using long after.

Sephora Lipstick
The Estée Edit Mattified Lipstick
$22
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lipstick
Smashbox
Be Legendary Lipstick
$21
from Smashbox
Buy Now See more Smashbox Lipstick
M·A·C
MAC Liptensity Lipstick - Ambrosial
$21
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more M·A·C Lipstick
Sephora Lipstick
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
$20
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lipstick
Make Up For Ever Artist Rouge Lipstick in Orange
$22
from sephora.com
$22
from sephora.com
Buy Now
NARS
Audacious Lipstick
$34
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more NARS Lipstick
Maybelline
Color Sensational Vivids Lipcolor - Electric Orange
$7.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Maybelline Lip Products
Milani
Color Statement Lipstick
$2.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Milani Lipstick
L'Oréal Colour Riche Extraordinaire Lip Color in Orange Tempo
$4
from ulta.com
$4
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Too Faced
Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick
$21
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Too Faced Lipstick
The Estée Edit Mattified Lipstick in Killin' It
Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Spectacle
MAC Liptensity Lipstick in Lobster
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in A-Go-Go
Make Up For Ever Artist Rouge Lipstick in Orange
Nars Audacious Lipstick in Geraldine
Maybelline Color Sensational Vivids Lip Color in Electric Orange
Milani Lipstick in Sweet Nectar
L'Oréal Colour Riche Extraordinaire Lip Color in Orange Tempo
Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Matte Lipstick in Mrs. Roper
