16 Skull Bath Bombs That Perfectly Cater to Your Cold, Halloween-Loving Soul

If you're a true goth queen at heart, we have the perfect beauty product that caters to your perpetually cold, dark soul: skull-shaped bath bombs. These spooky fizzies are currently flooding Etsy in honor of Halloween, but we're personally in favor of using them all year round — right along with those supercute mini cauldron bath bombs. To get you in the goth spirit, we've uncovered the coolest skull bath bombs out there. Some are multicolored and totally Instagram-worthy, while others dissolve to make your tub a creepy blood-red hue. Read on to shop our 16 favorite picks.