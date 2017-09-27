 Skip Nav
16 Skull Bath Bombs That Perfectly Cater to Your Cold, Halloween-Loving Soul

If you're a true goth queen at heart, we have the perfect beauty product that caters to your perpetually cold, dark soul: skull-shaped bath bombs. These spooky fizzies are currently flooding Etsy in honor of Halloween, but we're personally in favor of using them all year round — right along with those supercute mini cauldron bath bombs. To get you in the goth spirit, we've uncovered the coolest skull bath bombs out there. Some are multicolored and totally Instagram-worthy, while others dissolve to make your tub a creepy blood-red hue. Read on to shop our 16 favorite picks.

If You Hate Clowns, These 10 Bath Bombs Are Your Worst Nightmare

Pink and Teal Skull Bath Bomb
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Amethyst Skull Bath Bomb
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Mint Skull Bath Bomb
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Glittery Skull Bath Bomb
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Paint-Splattered Bath Bomb
$4
from etsy.com
Buy Now
10-Pack of Mini Skull Bath Bombs
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Jasmine and Gold Leaf Bath Bomb
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
White Skull Bath Bomb
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Floral Skull Bath Bomb
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
2-Pack of Skull Bath Bombs
$4
from etsy.com
Buy Now
5-Pack of Colorful Bath Bombs
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Glittery Red Skull Bath Bomb
$4
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Black Skull Bath Bomb
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Black Bath Bomb With Pink Himalayan Sea Salt
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Bloody Skull Bath Bomb
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Multicolored Skull Bath Bomb
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
