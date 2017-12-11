9 Healing Products to Try After Getting Freshly Inked

The last thing you want to do after going through the entire process of getting a tattoo is ruin it with improper care. While I've had various tattoo artists recommend different specific products, most of them agree on the same aftercare process: cleanse, heal, and moisturize. Though it's really that simple, there are also a few important things to avoid during that process. Read on for the essential products you'll need to properly care for your fresh ink, as well as different recommendations for each.