9 Healing Products to Try After Getting Freshly Inked

The last thing you want to do after going through the entire process of getting a tattoo is ruin it with improper care. While I've had various tattoo artists recommend different specific products, most of them agree on the same aftercare process: cleanse, heal, and moisturize. Though it's really that simple, there are also a few important things to avoid during that process. Read on for the essential products you'll need to properly care for your fresh ink, as well as different recommendations for each.

Dr. Bronner's Unscented Liquid Soap
$18
from drbronner.com
Buy Now
Dial Gold Antibacterial Liquid Soap
$5
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters Bath & Body
Derm-Ink Tattoo Balm
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bath & Body
Aquaphor
Healing Ointment No Touch Applicator
$7.49 $5.62
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Aquaphor Brushes & Applicators
A+D Original Diaper Rash Ointment & Skin Protectant
$10
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Wild Rose
Ink Balm Tattoo Ointment
$25
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Wild Rose Bath & Body
Vaseline
Intensive Care Lotion Advanced Repair Unscented 32 oz
$8.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Vaseline Body Lotions & Creams
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Antibacterial Soap
Dial Gold Antibacterial Liquid Soap ($5)
Healing Ointment
Aquaphor Healing Ointment ($7)
A+D Original Diaper Rash Ointment & Skin Protectant ($10)
Wild Rose Ink Balm Tattoo Ointment ($25)
Fragrance-Free Lotion
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion ($6)
Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion ($12)
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty ShoppingBody CareTattoosSkin Care
