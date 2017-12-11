Best Tattoo Aftercare Products
9 Healing Products to Try After Getting Freshly Inked
9 Healing Products to Try After Getting Freshly Inked
The last thing you want to do after going through the entire process of getting a tattoo is ruin it with improper care. While I've had various tattoo artists recommend different specific products, most of them agree on the same aftercare process: cleanse, heal, and moisturize. Though it's really that simple, there are also a few important things to avoid during that process. Read on for the essential products you'll need to properly care for your fresh ink, as well as different recommendations for each.
Derm-Ink Tattoo Balm
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Healing Ointment No Touch Applicator
$7.49 $5.62
from Ulta
Intensive Care Lotion Advanced Repair Unscented 32 oz
$8.49
from Target
