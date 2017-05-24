The 7 Best Travel-Size Facial Sunscreens For Every Skin Type

You already know just how important sunscreen is in your skincare regimen, but remembering to actually slather it on your face before walking out the door? Well, that's a problem in and of itself! The solution: keep a travel-size bottle in your purse to ensure you always have some SPF within reach and so you can reapply as necessary throughout the day. We've rounded up the prettiest, most effective travel-size sunscreens and provided the lowdown on which skin type and lifestyle each serves best.