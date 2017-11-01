8 Vegan Lipsticks That You Need to Add to Your Makeup Collection

 Skip Nav
Vegans tend to have beautiful skin (it makes sense since their plant-based diet has them taking in much more vitamins, antioxidants, water, and minerals than most people), and they can definitely get away with minimal makeup. Lipstick, however, is something every vegan babe needs in her makeup collection — even if she's a makeup minimalist. Why? Because even with flawless skin, a pop of color on the lips always completes a look and makes you feel sexy. Lip color goes a long way in the world of beauty, so read on for eight fabulous vegan lipsticks you must add to your makeup bag:

Urban Decay Vice Lipsticks ($21)
Too Faced Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick ($21)
ColourPop Ultra Matte Lippie Stix ($5)
Kat Von D’s Everlasting Liquid Lipstick ($20)
Josie Maran's slogan is "Luxury with a conscience," so all you vegans will love her stuff. The Josie Maran Coconut Watercolor Lip Stains are ultrahydrating, coconut-water-infused lip color. The shades are perfect for everyday lip wear since the stains are both moisturizing and vibrant. They're also double-ended, featuring a long-wearing lip stain on one side and the color-matched gloss on the other (to add extra shine when you need it). Both ends are packed with nourishing ingredients, so this is a great lip product to add to your collection if you're looking to hydrate and take care of your pucker.
Lush Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick ($20)
Storybook Cosmetics Liquid Lippies (TBA)
Gabriel Lipsticks ($17)
