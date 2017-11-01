8 Vegan Lipsticks That You Need to Add to Your Makeup Collection

Vegans tend to have beautiful skin (it makes sense since their plant-based diet has them taking in much more vitamins, antioxidants, water, and minerals than most people), and they can definitely get away with minimal makeup. Lipstick, however, is something every vegan babe needs in her makeup collection — even if she's a makeup minimalist. Why? Because even with flawless skin, a pop of color on the lips always completes a look and makes you feel sexy. Lip color goes a long way in the world of beauty, so read on for eight fabulous vegan lipsticks you must add to your makeup bag: