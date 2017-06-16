10 Waterproof Makeup Products You Cannot Live Without This Summer

All year round women come to the makeup counter completely confused as to why their makeup is running down their face. As a makeup artist, I have to gently tell them that they are no longer 21 years old and that waterproof makeup is something that should be embraced for flawless beauty.

For all women, no matter the age, during the warmer months, waterproof makeup will ensure that you look perfect in all settings. Whether you are at a poolside party, or at your child's baseball game in the sweltering dog days of Summer, or in a bar that has no AC — these 10 waterproof makeup products will help you to look your best.