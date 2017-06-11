Tailor Your Makeup Bag For Summer With These Sweat-Proof Essentials

Heat, humidity, and sweat are inevitable when Summer rolls around, but having makeup meltdowns doesn't have to be. Though the season comes with plenty of fun and relaxation, it also makes our skin vulnerable to oil and sweat, causing our makeup to run, smudge, and eventually melt off our faces.

But you don't have to sacrifice your daily beauty routine because of these environmental factors. Keeping your face intact during a swim or a day outdoors is as simple as tailoring your cosmetic bag with a few sweat-proof essentials. We've curated a list of waterproof basics so you can achieve a simple yet long-lasting face all Summer. From your complexion to your lashes and even your eyebrows, you won't fret over a sweat or a splash in the pool with these products in tow. Scroll through to check them out.