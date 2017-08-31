12 of the Best Natural Beauty Products You Can Buy at Whole Foods

The Whole Body section of Whole Foods is every beauty-lover's dream. There's row upon row of skin, makeup, and hair products from some well-known natural brands, along with a good amount of indie newcomers and the store's own labels.

With so many products competing for your attention, it can feel a bit overwhelming. That's especially true knowing that they're all high-quality after managing to pass Whole Foods' rigorous standards.

While we still encourage you to do some of your own digging (after all, discovery is part of the fun) and shop based on your personal needs and preferences, we rounded up some of our tried-and-true go-tos to help get you started.

From the only multitasking ointment you'll ever need to the microdermabrasion face scrub that might just replace your regular facial (yes, it's that good) to the mineral-based mascara giving mainstream formulas a serious run for their money, read on for 12 products that could just make you a Whole Body convert.

Go ahead, find a Whole Foods store near you.