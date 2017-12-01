These Are the 8 Must-Buy Beauty Products of Winter, According to Experts

One of the most exciting parts of Winter (at least for us beauty-lovers) is seeing what new shades and formulas our favorite brands have to offer. That said, it can be overwhelming to decide which of the many launches are worth our hard-earned money.

To make things a wee bit easier this time around, we took to the pros, who typically have access to the latest and greatest, to help us identify the makeup, nail, and skin care products that have managed to outshine all the rest.

From the red lipstick that "will make you stand taller" to the eye shadow palette fit for a "funky makeup queen" and all the foil and gem-touched products along the way, read on for some of their must-have picks.