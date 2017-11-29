Best Winter Foundations According to Makeup Artists
Celebrity Makeup Experts Reveal Their Top Foundation Picks For Winter
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Celebrity Makeup Experts Reveal Their Top Foundation Picks For Winter
Winter can be a joyous time, full of hot cocoa and time spent skiing in the mountains with family and friends. It can also wreak havoc on your skin, causing dull, dry, and flaky results. Choosing a foundation that will conceal and, in an ideal world, heal can be seemingly impossible. To help save you from the slope-weather beauty scaries, we asked some of the industry's most coveted makeup artists (who are tasked with keeping their high-profile clients looking flawless all year long) to share some of their personal product picks for finally attaining a hydrated, protected Winter glow.
Women's Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation SPF 20
$110
from Barneys New York
Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer
$44
from Sephora
Re(Marc)able Full Cover Foundation Concentrate, 0.75 oz./ 22 mL
$55
from Neiman Marcus
Silk Creme - Moisturizing Photo Edition Foundation/1 oz.
$48
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Vanish(TM) Seamless Finish Foundation Stick - Honey
$46
from Nordstrom
Women's Luminous Silk Foundation - Beige
$64
from Barneys New York
FIT ME!® Matte + Poreless Foundation
$5
from Target
Your Skin But Better CC Cream with SPF 50+
$38
from Ulta
0previous images
-19more images