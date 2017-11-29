Celebrity Makeup Experts Reveal Their Top Foundation Picks For Winter

Winter can be a joyous time, full of hot cocoa and time spent skiing in the mountains with family and friends. It can also wreak havoc on your skin, causing dull, dry, and flaky results. Choosing a foundation that will conceal and, in an ideal world, heal can be seemingly impossible. To help save you from the slope-weather beauty scaries, we asked some of the industry's most coveted makeup artists (who are tasked with keeping their high-profile clients looking flawless all year long) to share some of their personal product picks for finally attaining a hydrated, protected Winter glow.