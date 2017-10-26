 Skip Nav

Bestselling Makeup Brushes on Amazon

This $12 Makeup Brush Set on Amazon Prime Is Exploding in Sales — Customers Are Loving It

Beauty-lovers, we have found the jackpot of cosmetic steals. While doing an Amazon deep dive, we discovered this BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set ($12) — it's currently the number-one bestselling option on the site. It includes 14 synthetic brushes in every shape and size you could possibly need. Customers have been raving about the set; 73 percent of reviewers give their purchase five stars.

The brushes are silky smooth yet firm and dense, so they are able to hold an ample amount of product. They work for foundation, concealer, eye shadow, highlighter, blush, eyeliner, and more. "For the price I was expecting a bit of roughness, but when I say the brushes were amazing I mean it," one customer said. "I bought another box immediately. They are so soft."

We are sold. Not only is this a great buy for yourself, it's also an excellent holiday gift. We love the rose gold features on easy brush; they are definitely worthy of sitting atop a vanity. You better buy the set while you can!

BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
