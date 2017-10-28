 Skip Nav
20 Photos to Convince You That, Yes, You Should Get Bangs For Fall
17 Photos That Prove Blonde Works on Every Skintone
This Woman Transformed Into Kim Possible Using Her Hijab, and It's Perfect

Bette Midler Tweets About Trump's Hair and Hocus Pocus Wig

Bette Midler, Queen, Thinks Trump's Hair Is Worse Than Her Hocus Pocus Wig

Image Source: Everett Collection

Much like the classic Halloween flick Hocus Pocus, Bette Midler's Twitter is the gift that keeps on giving. The actress, who played Winifred Sanderson in the 1998 film, uses the platform to be just as outspoken as Winifred is, as made evident by her latest cheeky tweet.

This nugget of comedic gold takes aim at Donald Trump's hair and lets Hocus Pocus fans know in no uncertain terms that Midler did not appreciate her character's iconic red triangular pompadour. As the outspoken liberal wrote, "I hated that Hocus Pocus wig at the time, but after staring at Trump's hair for 18 months, it honestly looks not that bad." Yup, Midler's Trump shade is so harsh, you'll probably never have to wear sunglasses again.

But let's be real: girlfriend worked that hairpiece on screen. While we'd never go so far as to add it to our haircut Pinterest board, we do have to admit that Winifred's bouffant was a pretty bold choice. We've got nothing but respect for a witch who goes for it.

