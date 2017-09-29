Beyoncé Just Got the Tiny Tattoo of Your DREAMS!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 27, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Beyoncé has given us many wonderful things in her 36 years on this planet, but we especially love her Instagrams as of late. You've probably noticed that recently, the famously social-media-adverse singer has begun to update her Instagram more often than we're used to. Her latest snapshot reveals something very interesting — it appears Beyoncé has gotten another tattoo.

We don't blame you if you had to zoom in on the above photo to actually see the three-dot design that now lives on Beyoncé's left ring finger. But please do take the time to check it out, because the tiny tat is pure minimalist goals.

If you recall, this new tattoo joins the "IV" written in script that Beyoncé and JAY-Z inked to celebrate their nuptials back in 2008. (We just realized that's almost 10 years ago and cannot wait to see how the couple celebrate their tin anniversary next year). When the ink started to fade earlier this year, Beyoncé actually went in for a touch-up and turned the "IV" into the numeral four.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to note that this new tattoo might have the sweetest symbolism. Beyoncé, as we all know by heart, has three children: Blue Ivy, Sir Carter, and Rumi.

No matter what the dots' significance may be, we can confirm that this ink is obsession-worthy and has probably made its way onto countless Pinterest mood boards by now.