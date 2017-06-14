 Skip Nav
9 Birthday-Cake-Scented Beauty Products — Because Life Should Always Be a Party!
9 Birthday-Cake-Scented Beauty Products — Because Life Should Always Be a Party!

Have your birthday cake . . . and wear it, too! These deliciously scented products and shades inspired by that once-a-year soiree will instantly put you in a festive mood. Whether you're looking for a simple balm with glitter that smells like Funfetti cake (mmm, Glossier) or something sweet and bubbly for the shower (such as the lovely one we found from Philosophy), there's something sweet ahead for you. Bon anniversaire, beauties!

15 Makeup Cakes That Prove Your Birthday Should Get a Glamorous Makeover

