That Fenty Beauty Destroyer Strikes Again — but There's a "Method" to Her Madness

Warning: graphic content ahead. If you're considering getting a second job just to afford all the Fenty goodness that has dropped in the past month, these latest videos from Nickole Hoang (aka Beauty Killer) might make you cry.

Just earlier this week, Hoang decimated Fenty Beauty's Killawatt Highlighter ($34) with a fork to show that the powder can be turned into liquid gold. Now, she's back and putting even more Fenty products through hell — but the results are undeniably beautiful.

In the video above, Hoang sets two Fenty Beauty Match Stixs ($25) in Chili Mango and Unicorn on literal fire, before cutting the tips off with a knife. But don't worry: as Hoang wrote in her caption, "There is a method to the madness."

The vlogger went on to write about how she finds the chubby sticks give off more pigmentation when applied via the middle. We cannot deny that the final result is colorful as heck — proving that Hoang's hack does work. Of course, your heart might break a little bit watching her slice up the highlighter as if she's on Chopped.

In another tutorial, Hoang does her worst to another Match Stix, which she then mixes with Farsali Rose Gold Elixir ($54). She applies the liquefied luminizer to her cheekbones with a knife (total badass status right there), which gives off a lovely, soft pink shine effect.

As expected, Hoang's looks drum up some controversy in her posts' comments section. One person accused Hoang of being "crazy." "Wasteful" was another word that many threw around. As one person summed it up, "This is so disturbing to watch."

While that criticism is expected, thankfully many more people found the beauty in Hoang's work. One person noted that this video taught them something: "I felt you demonstrated that you get a lot for your buck." Thanks to Hoang's testing, at least now we know that our Match Stix are durable as heck.