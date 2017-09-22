 Skip Nav
Ulta Beauty
15 Incredible Beauty Products That Have Earned Their Ulta Beauty 5-Star Ratings
ayesha curry
Ayesha Curry Is the New CoverGirl!
Nails
They're Here! 13 Brand-New, Editor-Approved Nail Polishes For Fall

Boyfriend Texts Girlfriend While Buying Her Makeup

1 Woman Sent Her Boyfriend to Buy Makeup and the Results Were Too Funny

Chances are that if you are dating a guy, his knowledge of makeup is limited. Either he picked up a few facts from his mom or sister, or you taught him everything he knows, but finer details — such as the difference between matte and gloss — are lost on him. Despite being one of these confused dudes, Imgur user Blufiz bravely headed to the beauty department of his local drugstore on behalf of his girlfriend.

His gal gave him a list with explicit instructions: find a light, bright, matte lip color with no sparkle, a fake eyelash kit with applicator, strips, and glue, and a dry shampoo. The following text conversation that ensued is nothing short of hilarious.

"Is that color close enough?" he queried, holding up what he believed to be a lipstick. "That looks like nail polish," said his girlfriend. "But yes, I like the color." Read on to see how he fared on his shopping expedition — and to see the hilarious twist at the end.

GF sent me to get makeup

Join the conversation
ImgurHumorMakeup
Join The Conversation
Makeup
by Kristin Granero
Albino Women's Review Rihanna Fenty Beauty Foundation
Rihanna
Albino People's Rave Fenty Beauty Reviews Prove How Inclusive It Really Is
by Kristina Rodulfo
Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas 2017
Halloween
by Brittney Stephens
Best Reviewed Beauty Products at Ulta
Ulta Beauty
15 Incredible Beauty Products That Have Earned Their Ulta Beauty 5-Star Ratings
by Emily Orofino
Game of Thrones Night King Getting Makeup Done
Beauty Video
The Game of Thrones Night King Lip-Syncing to Drake in a Makeup Chair Is All of Us
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds