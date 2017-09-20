 Skip Nav
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Wedding Beauty
8 Things You Should Never Ever Say to Your Wedding Makeup Artist
Game of Thrones
Calling All Dragon Queens: There's Now Game of Thrones Eye Shadow
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Bratz Dolls Are Officially Back With This Makeup Trend That Screams Nostalgia

The Bratz girls are back, baby. Though the early-aughts dolls have since declined in popularity, they were once a cultural phenomenon that informed the style choices of their millennial owners. Over a decade later, Bratz dolls have inspired a nostalgia-inducing makeup trend that's taking over social media.

The trend reportedly began with a tweet by Natalie Martinez. In her tweet, the 19-year-old makeup enthusiast shared a picture of her glam look side by side with a picture of Cloe — yes, that is the correct spelling — who is also known as Angel. In an interview with Yahoo Style, Natalie said, "When I was younger I always wanted to be a Bratz doll. I always thought Bratz were cooler than Barbie in terms of fashion and makeup; they honestly had a 'passion for fashion,' and a lot of girls get inspired by them today still."

Following Natalie's tweet, many others tried their hand at Bratz-inspired makeup, copying the looks of other dolls like Jade, Yasmin, and Sasha. Ahead, browse the insanely accurate re-creations and maybe get inspired to unleash your own passion for the Bratz makeup trend.

Related
'90s Nickelodeon Makeup That Will Make You Afraid of the Dark

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty TrendsNostalgiaHalloweenMakeup
Join The Conversation
DIY
66 Wildly Creative DIY Costumes For Men
by Emily Co
Too Faced Gingerbread Melted Matte Lipstick
Holiday Beauty
Too Faced's Gingerbread-Scented Melted Matte Lipstick Is Christmas In a Bottle
by Lauren Levinson
Celebrity Reactions to Fenty Beauty Foundation Line
Rihanna
by Alaina Demopoulos
Albino Women's Review Rihanna Fenty Beauty Foundation
Rihanna
Albino People's Rave Fenty Beauty Reviews Prove How Inclusive It Really Is
by Kristina Rodulfo
Alexander Skarsgard's Mustache at the 2017 Emmy Awards
Alexander Skarsgard
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds