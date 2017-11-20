 Skip Nav
What to Pack in Your Bridal Beauty Survival Kit

Even the most prepared bride can encounter beauty mishaps on her wedding day. But you've spent so much time getting ready; it would be a shame to not be prepared in case something goes awry. So consider arranging a bridal survival kit to pack with you for the ceremony and reception. It should contain everything you need for wedding day minidisasters, from preaisle jitters to runny mascara and stained dresses. Spread the items among your bridesmaids so you'll never be without your tools in a clutch. Scroll to see what to have on hand to be prepared for every outcome or print it before your big day!

Makeup Mishaps:

  • Blotting papers to battle shiny skin in your photos
  • Makeup remover pads if you get misty-eyed
  • Lip gloss to keep you looking polished
  • Q-tips for smudges
  • Eye drops to quell redness
  • Facial tissues to wipe away what needs to be wiped away

Hair Hijinks:

  • Hair spray for quick pickups (and clingy dresses)
  • Extra hairpins for updos (but ensure the style passes a jump test, too)
  • Compact mirror for periodic dance floor checkups
  • Travel comb and brush

Dress Debacle:

  • Clear nail polish (if you're wearing stockings) to fix runs
  • An emery board, to prevent snags in case you get a jagged nail
  • White chalk to cover any stains or scuffs
  • Dry shampoo to keep sweat at bay under the arms and down the bride's back
  • Feminine hygiene items
  • Band-Aids for blisters and cuts
  • Krazy Glue for heel fixes and veil tears
  • Double-sided tape and safety pins to hold whatever needs to be held together together

Kissing Close-Ups:

  • A travel toothbrush and toothpaste
  • Floss and mints
  • A sample size of your favorite fragrance
  • Antacid, aspirin, and Pepto-Bismol to banish prewedding nerves and aches

Be sure to check out POPSUGAR Beauty on Pinterest, where you'll find a pin-friendly version of the above!

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds