What to Pack in Your Bridal Beauty Survival Kit

Even the most prepared bride can encounter beauty mishaps on her wedding day. But you've spent so much time getting ready; it would be a shame to not be prepared in case something goes awry. So consider arranging a bridal survival kit to pack with you for the ceremony and reception. It should contain everything you need for wedding day minidisasters, from preaisle jitters to runny mascara and stained dresses. Spread the items among your bridesmaids so you'll never be without your tools in a clutch. Scroll to see what to have on hand to be prepared for every outcome or print it before your big day!

Makeup Mishaps:

Blotting papers to battle shiny skin in your photos

Makeup remover pads if you get misty-eyed

Lip gloss to keep you looking polished

Q-tips for smudges

Eye drops to quell redness

Facial tissues to wipe away what needs to be wiped away

Hair Hijinks:

Hair spray for quick pickups (and clingy dresses)

Extra hairpins for updos (but ensure the style passes a jump test, too)

Compact mirror for periodic dance floor checkups

Travel comb and brush

Dress Debacle:

Clear nail polish (if you're wearing stockings) to fix runs

An emery board, to prevent snags in case you get a jagged nail

White chalk to cover any stains or scuffs

Dry shampoo to keep sweat at bay under the arms and down the bride's back

Feminine hygiene items

Band-Aids for blisters and cuts

Krazy Glue for heel fixes and veil tears

Double-sided tape and safety pins to hold whatever needs to be held together together

Kissing Close-Ups:

A travel toothbrush and toothpaste

Floss and mints

A sample size of your favorite fragrance

Antacid, aspirin, and Pepto-Bismol to banish prewedding nerves and aches

