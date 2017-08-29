Shut the Front Door: Burt's Bees Is Launching a Full Makeup Line

In news that's 35 years in the making, you can now do your whole face with all Burt's Bees everything. The beloved drugstore skincare brand, best known for the lip balms just about everyone reading this probably has in their purse right now, is launching Burt's Bees Beauty.

The line's six new products all meet the natural label's MO of offering natural, paraben-and-cruelty-free cosmetics. We can't wait to see this collection on drugstores shelves in September, but the impatient among us can shop this line on Burt's Bees website right now. Read on for a look at the whole collection, which is shaping up to be the bee's knees.