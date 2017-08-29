 Skip Nav
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Beauty Trends
What's Better Than a Pumpkin Spice Latte? A Pumpkin Sheet Mask With Gold in It
Beauty Trends
This New Instagram Brow Trend Makes You Look Like a Glam Dr. Seuss Character
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Shut the Front Door: Burt's Bees Is Launching a Full Makeup Line

In news that's 35 years in the making, you can now do your whole face with all Burt's Bees everything. The beloved drugstore skincare brand, best known for the lip balms just about everyone reading this probably has in their purse right now, is launching Burt's Bees Beauty.

The line's six new products all meet the natural label's MO of offering natural, paraben-and-cruelty-free cosmetics. We can't wait to see this collection on drugstores shelves in September, but the impatient among us can shop this line on Burt's Bees website right now. Read on for a look at the whole collection, which is shaping up to be the bee's knees.

Related
Burt Shavitz Leaves Behind a Beauty Legacy That'll Never Be Forgotten

Burt's Bees Mattifying Powder Foundation ($17)
Burt's Bees Goodness Glows Liquid Makeup ($17)
Burt's Bees Nourishing Eyeliner ($10)
Burt's Bees Nourishing Mascara ($13)
Burt's Bees Blush ($10)
Burt's Bees Eye Shadow ($13)
Burt's Bees Eyebrow Pencil ($10)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Drugstore BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingBurt's BeesBeauty ProductsMakeup
Join The Conversation
Makeup
The 10 Essential Anastasia Products Your Makeup Bag Needs
by Kelsey Garcia
Taylor Swift's Makeup in "Look What You Made Me Do" Video
Taylor Swift
by Kelsey Garcia
News Anchor Hair and Makeup Hacks
Beauty Tips
TV Reporters Share 10 Hair and Makeup Hacks For Getting Ready Fast
by Mackenzie Wilson
E.L.F. New Products Every September
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Burt's Bees Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm
Beauty News
This Yummy Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm Is More Affordable Than a PSL
by Emily Orofino
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds