All the Times Cardi B's Beauty Style Was Far From "Regular, Shmegular"

If there's one positive thing that has come out of 2017 thus far, it's definitely Cardi B. If you're not familiar with Cardi, you've probably heard her hit single "Bodak Yellow" on the radio all Summer long. In fact, she just became the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill in 1998 to score a No. 1 hit on the Billboard charts — without a featured artist. That's a BFD, especially for an emerging female rapper from the Bronx.

Cardi also stole the hearts of millions during her stint on Love & Hip Hop: New York and with her hilariously relatable Instagram videos. Despite her major accomplishments, though, Cardi still dubs herself a "regular shmegular girl from the Bronx." But she's by no means just "regular, shmegular." In fact, aside from being one of today's most viral stars, Cardi's personal style deserves praise of its own. She's no stranger to switching up her look and taking risks, a trait that is extremely refreshing in the music world.

During her time in the limelight thus far, Cardi has switched up her hair with wigs and weaves more times than we can count. She's also been notorious for flashing gaudy, glitzy nail designs on Instagram. But whether she's rocking booty-length waves on stage, X-Men-inspired wigs at Fashion Week, or a classic updo at a benefit gala, one thing stands true: Cardi is a true beauty chameleon who knows how to change up her style (and she looks damn good doing it). Scroll through some of our favorite beauty moments from the rapper ahead!

