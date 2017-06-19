 Skip Nav
Why Transgender Model Carmen Carrera Had to Come Out Twice
Carmen Carrera on Coming Out Twice

Why Transgender Model Carmen Carrera Had to Come Out Twice

Carmen Carrera not only had to come out once — she had to do it twice! The first time as a gay man, and the second time as a transgender woman. She credits coming up through the gay scene as a blessing; it's where she learned how to appreciate and express herself. It's where she ultimately made the decision to fully transition and to become her most authentic self.

Raised in a small town in New Jersey with "even smaller minds," Carmen had to teach people how to perceive and receive her.

Outside of her work as a model and actress, Carmen dedicates most of her time to creating resources for young transgender youth so they have access to both education and support.


TransgenderTransgender RightsLGBTQ RightsLGBTQBeauty VideoGender EqualityDrag QueensPopsugar
