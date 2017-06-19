Why Transgender Model Carmen Carrera Had to Come Out Twice

Carmen Carrera not only had to come out once — she had to do it twice! The first time as a gay man, and the second time as a transgender woman. She credits coming up through the gay scene as a blessing; it's where she learned how to appreciate and express herself. It's where she ultimately made the decision to fully transition and to become her most authentic self.

Raised in a small town in New Jersey with "even smaller minds," Carmen had to teach people how to perceive and receive her.

Outside of her work as a model and actress, Carmen dedicates most of her time to creating resources for young transgender youth so they have access to both education and support.



