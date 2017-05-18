 Skip Nav
The Edgy Tattoo Trend Influencers Are Obsessing Over
Spring Beauty
These Are 23 of the Hottest Beauty Launches For May 2017
Jean Paul Gaultier
Jean-Paul Gaultier Is Fighting Crime With His Newest Scents
Beauty Trends
L'Occitane's New Summer Advent Calendar Will Take You on a Trip to South of France
The Edgy Tattoo Trend Influencers Are Obsessing Over

Maybe it was the return of chokers or the resurfacing of unicorn Lisa Frank items, but pop culture is constantly bringing back trends from the '90s . . . and some people are making it permanent. While getting a tattoo of butterfly clips or any of the other questionable accessories from back in the day might not be ideal, many millennials are showing their pride with birth year tattoos. From Liam Payne to Anwar Hadid and even Kylie Jenner's assistant Victoria Villarroel, keep reading to see how '90s kids are showing their pride.

The Ultimate Celebrity Tattoo Gallery

