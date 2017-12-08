 Skip Nav
15 Champagne Beauty Finds That Will Get You in a Celebratory Mood
15 Champagne Beauty Finds That Will Get You in a Celebratory Mood

One of the best parts about the holidays is the constant state of celebration, which means bottles upon bottles of Champagne. While we love to sip the hard stuff, we also know that champagne is one of the prettiest colors out there. Whether you're into a warm rose hue or a more traditional beige color, it highlights eyes, cheeks, and lips. Plus, the Champagne scent is a favorite for candles and body fragrances alike. We've rounded up an array of Champagne-inspired products that will make you feel opulent as you count down until New Year's Eve. If that's not worth a big "cheers," we don't know what is!

Philosophy Bubbly Shampoo, Shower Gel, and Bubble Bath
$18
from philosophy.com
Buy Now
Benefit Watt's Up in Luminous Champagne
$30
from www1.macys.com
Buy Now
Saint Laurent
Yvresse
$125
from Yves Saint Laurent
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Fragrances
Jaqua Pink Champagne Luscious Hand and Body Lotion
$22
from jaquabathandbody.com
Buy Now
Jonathan Adler
Champagne Pop Candle
$42
from Jonathan Adler
Buy Now See more Jonathan Adler Kids Décor
Too Faced Shadow Insurance Champagne
$20
from toofaced.com
Buy Now
Royal Bain Caron Champagne Eau de Toilette
$41
from jet.com
Buy Now
Bath House
Pink Champagne Bath Salts by 100g Salt)
$6
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more Bath House Body Cleansers
Bliss Spa Raspberry Champagne Body Butter
$31
from ebay.com
Buy Now
Cuvée Beauty Cuvée Complex
$45
from cuveebeauty.com
Buy Now
Lafco Champagne House and Home Bath Soap
$17
from lafco.com
Buy Now
Sephora Lip Products
Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask Champagne
$26
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lip Products
Becca
Shimmering Skin Perfector® Poured Crème Highlighter
$38 $19
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Becca Makeup
Burt's Bees Champagne Lip Shimmer
$3
from target.com
Buy Now
Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Candle
$23
from bathandbodyworks.com
Buy Now
Bath Products Fit For a Celebration
Toast-Worthy Facial Highlighter
Signature Champagne Scent
Pretty in Pink Lotion
Cheers to Bubbly Candles!
Must-Have Eye Shadow Primer
Pop Bottles . . . of Perfume
Luxurious Champagne Soak
Moisturizing Skin Care Cocktail
Voluminous and Fabulous
Clean Champagne-Scented Soap
Revitalizing Champagne Shimmer
Shimmering and Sparkling
Seductive Lip Shimmer
Subtle Celebratory Scents
