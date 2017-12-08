15 Champagne Beauty Finds That Will Get You in a Celebratory Mood

One of the best parts about the holidays is the constant state of celebration, which means bottles upon bottles of Champagne. While we love to sip the hard stuff, we also know that champagne is one of the prettiest colors out there. Whether you're into a warm rose hue or a more traditional beige color, it highlights eyes, cheeks, and lips. Plus, the Champagne scent is a favorite for candles and body fragrances alike. We've rounded up an array of Champagne-inspired products that will make you feel opulent as you count down until New Year's Eve. If that's not worth a big "cheers," we don't know what is!