Huda Kattan Freaks Out While Charlotte Tilbury Does Her Makeup, and It's Adorable

From the way beauty blogger Huda Kattan and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury uncontrollably giggle in this video, you'd think they've been having sleepovers their entire lives. In reality, this is the first time Charlotte's done Huda's makeup, and the two women's incredible passion for makeup inspires us throughout the must-watch video.

Charlotte starts out by treating Huda's skin to the Magic Cream ($100) and Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask ($22) explaining that it's hydrating and reusable. The makeup artist explains that she's huge proponent of prepping the skin, "if your skin looks amazing . . . the makeup will sit much more beautiful[ly]."

After highlighting and bronzing Huda's skin, Charlotte applies a smoky rust shade to Huda's eyelids. By using a windshield wiper motion in Huda's crease, Charlotte creates a beautiful warm smoky eye. When applying mascara, Charlotte recommends holding the brush vertically to define every lash.

Huda's Middle Eastern fans will be excited to learn that Charlotte Tilbury's makeup line is arriving soon. Starting in September, Kuwaiti beauty-lovers will be able to shop Charlotte's line, and it will be sold in Dubai starting in January 2018.