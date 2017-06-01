 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Flawless Spray Tan — With a Topless Selfie
Chrissy Teigen Spray Tan Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Flawless Spray Tan — With a Topless Selfie

Image Source: Getty / Michael Buckner

If you follow Chrissy Teigen on social media, chances are you've witnessed her regularly get real about the trials and tribulations of the spray tan life. A self-proclaimed "spray tan addict," the model once posted a hilarious Snapchat showing the downside to getting that artificial glow: some messy, brown-stained bed sheets. And let's not forget that time she got real on Twitter about the struggles of spray tanning while breastfeeding, which doesn't sound like a very ideal situation.

Even though the mother recently told People she was giving up on the ritual since she was busy raising baby Luna, it looks like she has had a change of heart and wanted to get in the Summer mood with a bronzed glow. Chrissy stripped down for a topless selfie, which she posted on Snapchat, to show off her newly tanned skin. Using her arm as a makeshift bra, she captioned the photo, "FINALLY A SPRAY TAN THANK YOU FIONA." We're just hoping this bronzed goddess finally figured out how to avoid those stained sheets by now.

Image Source: Snapchat user Chrissy Teigen

