10 Clarifying Hair Products That Will Make Your Strands Feel Gunk-Free

Whether hair is generally oily or just runs into a rut every once in a while, nothing can put a damper on plans like greasy, gunky strands. You know, the kind that won't blow dry, can't style, and aren't curable with even some of your most beloved shampoos. It's times like these that make it so important to keep a clarifying cleanser in your shower caddy and, more specifically, one that really works.

From the apple cider shampoo beauty enthusiasts rave about to the charcoal-infused shampoo that will serve as a detox for your mane, read on for some of our tried and true picks for remaining the queen of clean.