These Are Literally the Coolest Beauty Products and Treatments to Try Right Now

Cold Beauty Products and Treatments 2017

These Are Literally the Coolest Beauty Products and Treatments to Try Right Now

In the world of temperature-controlled beauty treatments, warming products get all the attention. Pore steamers, face towels, body scrubs, hair masks — there's no end to those heated beauty helpers. And not to discount the hot approach — when it comes to pore degunking and skin smoothing, they can't be beat — but too many people are oblivious to the myriad benefits of the cold. From eliminating puffy eyes to tackling stubborn pockets of fat, opting for the big chill can help address some of your most vexing beauty concerns.

To help make sure you don't get lost in this beauty blizzard, we've rounded up the 10 best treatments and products with magical frosty powers. Let's just say if Queen Frostine had a beauty regimen, you can bet these would be on her vanity.

Pond's Cold Cream
Pond's Cold Cream

We'll start on the less intense end of the cold spectrum with this throwback classic. Cold cream was a popular choice in the early 20th century, and it is exactly what it sounds like: a cream that feels cold! Pond's makes one of the best known of these vintage skin beautifiers. The formula can be used as a makeup remover with the benefit of serious skin-softening powers. To use, take a generous scoop of the cream, massage it into your skin, then use a damp washcloth to wipe away excess. Goodbye, waterproof mascara; hello, smooth and silky skin.

Pond's Cold Cream ($5)

Dr. Jart+ Water Drop Hydrating Moisturizer

Another product with a hyperliteral moniker is this Water Drop Moisturizer from Dr. Jart+, which is both effective and endlessly entertaining. Rub the lightweight gel lotion on your skin, and as you do, it suddenly turns into (honest-to-god!) droplets of water. Said magical drops are a hyaluronic acid wonderland for your parched complexion and deliver a cooling sensation on your skin that is hella refreshing.

Dr. Jart+ Water Drop Hydrating Moisturizer ($36)

Yes To Coconuts Cooling Lip Oil

Your skin needn't have all the fun. This silky lip oil from natural brand Yes To Coconuts uses lip moisturizing mainstays shea butter and cocoa butter but adds olive and coconut oils to give it its unique consistency. And instead of potentially irritating menthol, eucalyptus oil is mixed in to produce a cooling (not tingling!) effect on the lips. Bonus points for the lightweight feel and glossy look.

Yes To Coconuts Cooling Lip Oil ($5)

Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Modeling Mask

If dehydration, redness, and irritation are plaguing your face, you need some rubber in your life. A rubber mask, that is. Combine the algae-laced powder in this kit by superstar derm Dr. Dennis Gross with the hyaluronic acid blue goo to create a wiggly cocoon of soothing hydration. Let it dry, then peel it off (a fun activity within itself) to reveal plumped-up, dewy, calm skin — no redness or flakes in sight.

Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Modeling Mask ($46)

Beautyblender

The benefits of the cold aren't just for your skin care products. Many Beautyblender devotees use cold water with their squishy sponge to eradicate splotchy skin and even decrease eye puffiness as they apply their base makeup. It doesn't necessarily work any better per se, but the sensation is refreshing, especially on a hot Summer day — or when your radiator is cranked up to desert-heat temps.

Beautyblender Original Beautyblender ($20)

Peter Thomas Roth De-Tox De-Puffing Eye-Cubes

You know all those tips you read about putting your eye creams in the fridge to give them a depuffing boost? Well, this is that but on steroids. These liquid pods feature a mix of green tea, arnica, cucumber, chamomile, aloe, and hyaluronic acid — all good-for-your-skin ingredients. But what makes them really unique is how you apply them. Pop a pod in the freezer for three hours, then put the now-frozen cube into the enclosed pouch and massage gently around your eye area for three minutes. Finish by admiring your puff-free, perked-up gaze.

Peter Thomas Roth De-Tox De-Puffing Eye-Cubes ($50)

001 Skincare London Eyecicle

This superfancy tool delivers an immediate improvement to under-eye bags and puffiness. It is made with "artisan glass techniques," and the two orbs (they kind of look like luxe thermometers) have no seam. This means they can be rolled and smoothed over your face and eyes without scratching the skin. Place them in the fridge (do not freeze!) for 30 minutes, then go to town. Watch this handy tutorial for instructions on how to use it for maximum effect.

It is a bit pricey, so if you like the concept but can't shill out the dough, this budget buy from Hansderma is a good option. While you shouldn't use it on your eye area, it is a great way to smooth out lines and make your skin look brighter, tighter, and more energized.

001 Skincare London Eyecicle ($223)

Hammacher Schlemmer The Cryogenic Skin Treatment

Cryogenic is a bit of a marketing gimmick for this one, since it only cools down to 40 degrees, but it still gets the job done. The easy-to-hold applicator makes sure your fingers don't go numb while the flat cooling disk does its thing. Use this on your eyelids, forehead, or cheeks to shrink the blood vessels in your face and depuff and tighten your visage.

Hammacher Schlemmer The Cryogenic Skin Treatment ($170)

CoolSculpting

One of the buzziest (and most popular) professional cold treatments is this so-called "fat freezer," performed at dermatologists' offices. It uses freezing temperatures to single out fat cells and crystallize them, killing the cell. Yes, killing. As in, no more fat cell.

While CoolSculpting isn't the only treatment for fat reduction, it is the only one to freeze the cells instead of heating them. "All the cells in our body have a temperature threshold," says Laura Dyer, MSHS, PA-C at Dr. Amy Wechsler Dermatology in Manhattan. "With heat, in order to get to an efficacious temp it is usually quite painful because it is not only very hot, but it's a little less consistent."

CoolSculpting, on the other hand, uses a temperature slightly higher than what water freezes at, so it just targets the actual fat cells and not the water-based cells surrounding it. This means less bruising, swelling, and pain.

As fat-freezing guinea pigs, we can personally attest to that statement. Recently Zeltiq, the maker of CoolSculpting, upped its game by tweaking some of its applicators to make the temperature one degree Celsius cooler. Dyer notes that this allows the treatment to be 25 minutes shorter and could even boost the results of some clients' treatments.

CryoCure Facial

In addition to creating some supercool fog effects, it turns out liquid nitrogen can also reduce your wrinkles — at least temporarily. At the Skintology center in NYC, the CryoCure Facial (colloquially referred to as "Frotox") involves getting a beam of vaporized liquid nitrogen shot into your face. It purportedly tightens the skin on contact, smoothing out wrinkles, decreasing puffiness, and activating collagen production. The treatment is relatively painless and the results are visible within a few days, but you do have to undergo them regularly (as in weekly, at least for the first month) in order to maintain the benefits.

Dr. Jart+
Dermaclear Micro Water
from Sephora
$32
Dr. Jart+
Dermask Micro Jet Clearing Solution
from QVC
$9
Dr. Jart+
Ceramidin Cream, 1.7 oz
from QVC
$48
Dr. Jart+
Water Replenishment Cotton Sheet Mask
from Sephora
$7.50
Dr. Jart+
Brightening Infusion Hydrogel Mask 1.2 oz
from QVC
$7.50
