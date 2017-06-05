The Bubbly Collector's Edition of Becca Champagne Pop Is Here – and It's Perfect

Becca's Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Champagne Pop ($38) is a staple in many beauty addicts' makeup collections for good reason; it gives the wearer a warm, luminescent glow. The gorgeous light gold shade was originally part of a collaboration between the brand and beauty blogger Jaclyn Hill, and since has become one of Becca's most beloved products.

Now the iconic shade is getting a collector's edition makeover that will make you want to run out and add it to your makeup bag (even if you already own the cult-favorite shade). The new edition has an adorable design of a champagne bottle and bubbles embossed on the powder and is encased in shiny gold packaging. We were already completely obsessed with Champagne Pop, but this new edition is giving us heart palpitations.

Don't fret, because you won't have to wait long to own this new and improved version of the shimmering product. The Collector's Edition of Champagne Pop will be available starting June 10 online and June 16 in stores, exclusively at Sephora.