12 Gift Sets You Can't Miss From Sephora's Holiday Collection
Orange You Glad That Eos Sells Pumpkin-Spiced Lip Balm
Eye Lip Art Is a Thing, and It Is ALWAYS Watching You
Here's Every Product ColourPop x Sephora Is Launching Tomorrow

ColourPop just wouldn't be ColourPop if it didn't drop surprise products, seemingly, out of thin air. The brand's launch at Sephora, which will be the first time the cult-favorite online retailer pairs up with a brick-and-mortar store, officially rolled out starting Oct. 23. But instead of, say, releasing one new gorgeous palette to celebrate this beauty wedding of sorts, the brand announced that it will tease a new product every day of the week.

That's why we urge you to keep your eyes peeled here. Until this beautiful madness ends on Oct. 31 (when the full collection drops and you can finally purchase everything), this is where you'll find all the new products. Without further adieu, we give you all the fresh ColourPop goodies your makeup-loving heart can stand.

Day One: ColourPop Golden State of Mind Shadow Palette
Day One: ColourPop Golden State of Mind Shadow Palette
Day Two: ColourPop Feelin' Fine Lip Gloss Trio
Day Two: ColourPop Feelin' Fine Lip Gloss Trio
Day Three: ColourPop Semi Precious Shadow Palette
Day Three: ColourPop Semi Precious Shadow Palette
Day Four: ColourPop Legit AF Super Shock Highlighter
Day Four: ColourPop Legit AF Super Shock Highlighter
Day Five: ColourPop Polite AF Super Shock Shadow Collection
Day Five: ColourPop Polite AF Super Shock Shadow Collection
Day Six: Amber Crystal Set
Day Seven: You're a Gem Lip Trio
Day Seven: You're a Gem Lip Trio
Day Eight: Super Shock Shadows
Day Eight: Super Shock Shadows
Day Eight: Super Shock Shadows
Day Eight: Super Shock Shadows
