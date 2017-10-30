Here's Every Product ColourPop x Sephora Is Launching Tomorrow

ColourPop just wouldn't be ColourPop if it didn't drop surprise products, seemingly, out of thin air. The brand's launch at Sephora, which will be the first time the cult-favorite online retailer pairs up with a brick-and-mortar store, officially rolled out starting Oct. 23. But instead of, say, releasing one new gorgeous palette to celebrate this beauty wedding of sorts, the brand announced that it will tease a new product every day of the week.

That's why we urge you to keep your eyes peeled here. Until this beautiful madness ends on Oct. 31 (when the full collection drops and you can finally purchase everything), this is where you'll find all the new products. Without further adieu, we give you all the fresh ColourPop goodies your makeup-loving heart can stand.