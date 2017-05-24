1 of Your Favorite Beauty Influencers Just Revealed a Collaboration With Colourpop

If you use Instagram as inspiration for a poppin' highlight, there's no doubt that you already follow Karen Sarahi Gonzalez, aka @iluvsarahii. Shimmery cheekbones, a plush vibrant pucker, and a crisply defined cat eye are all part of the glamorous beauty influencer's signature look, and it now seems possible that we'll be able to re-create them all: she's collaborating with Colourpop Cosmetics on a new collection.

"It's been soo hard to keep this in but I am so excited to announce my collaboration with @colourpopcosmetics," she revealed in a post on Instagram, which showed the cover of a pressed powder palette. "I've been working on this for months and been having so much fun creating and designing everything." According to Gonzalez, this compact is just one of many items to come. The collaboration officially launches on May 24 at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Stay tuned for more updates on this collection as they become available.