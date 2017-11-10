Cranberry Makeup and Skincare Products For Thanksgiving
The 15 Best Cranberry Beauty Products to Match Your Thanksgiving Sauce
Fact: cranberry sauce is the best part of Thanksgiving, and that's not up for debate. If you want to celebrate everyone's favorite sweet relish, consider dedicating Nov. 23 to a full face of cranberry makeup and skin care.
From your lips to your nails, it's surprisingly easy to pile on the fruit. And not only is the crimson shade chic, but cranberries are also packed with antioxidants. These nutrients fight visible signs of aging, along with help to quell hyperpigmentation and dull skin.
Dig into our favorite cranberry beauty products ahead.
Essential Lip Gloss - Prague (deep cranberry - opaque)
$16
from Ulta
red) Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish - Cranberry Kiss
$20
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque
$32
from Lord & Taylor
MasqueBAR iN.gredients Cranberry Mud Mask
$5
from Asos
luk beautifood Lip Nourish
$25
from Neiman Marcus
Multi-miracle Glow Cleanser, Mask & Balm, 100ml - Colorless
$45
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Women's Seaberry Revitalizing Shampoo
$27
from Barneys New York
Eye Shadow Singles
$12
from JCPenney
Énergie de Vie The Illuminating & Anti-Fatigue Cooling Eye Gel
$39
from Sephora
