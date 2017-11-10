The 15 Best Cranberry Beauty Products to Match Your Thanksgiving Sauce

Fact: cranberry sauce is the best part of Thanksgiving, and that's not up for debate. If you want to celebrate everyone's favorite sweet relish, consider dedicating Nov. 23 to a full face of cranberry makeup and skin care.

From your lips to your nails, it's surprisingly easy to pile on the fruit. And not only is the crimson shade chic, but cranberries are also packed with antioxidants. These nutrients fight visible signs of aging, along with help to quell hyperpigmentation and dull skin.

Dig into our favorite cranberry beauty products ahead.