Yes, Pumpkin Spice Body Butter Is a Thing, and Here’s How to Make It

Yes, summer is winding down. But with fall right around the corner, there are more than a few things to look forward to: the crisp air, the kaleidoscope of color as the leaves start to turn. And then there's the green light to pumpkin spice everything!

But why stop at lattes when you can make a sweetly spiced, nourishing body butter at home? This DIY recipe combines shea butter, cocoa butter, almond oil, and coconut oil to moisturize dry skin. Cinnamon, vanilla, and clove bud essential oils add that seasonal touch, plus some good-for-you benefits. Cinnamon helps boost circulation, vanilla is rich in antioxidants, and clove bud soothes sore muscles. As always, do a patch test first before applying essential oils to your skin.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Alexander Van Brande
Beauty VideoFall BeautyDIY BeautyPumpkin SpicePopsugarBeauty Junkie
