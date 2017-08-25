 Skip Nav
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
NARS
These 10 Fall Essentials From Nars Deserve Your Attention
Beauty Products Review
This Color-Changing Black Blush Looks Ridiculously Pretty on Everyone
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Kitten-Fur-Scented Perfume Belongs on Every Cat-Lover's Vanity

It's not every day you come across a perfume that's meant to smell like one of the cutest creatures in the entire galaxy, but Demeter has done it with the newest addition to its fragrance library. Meet Kitten Fur, a single-note cologne spray — or should we say purrrfume (sorry, not sorry) — that is a long time coming for the brand.

"In addition to being a most requested customer scent, Kitten Fur took me over 15 years to achieve because the materials that are approved for use on the skin are generally inadequate to achieve a representation of complex organic molecules," Mark Crames, Demeter's CEO and perfumer, told POPSUGAR. "At the end of the day, it was a happy laboratory accident that gave us this fragrance! I was targeting something else, but what I got was very close to Kitten Fur. I made a few modifications, and voila!"

I happen to be an avid cat-lover and the proud owner of two fur babes, so when I caught wind of the Kitten Fur "Pick Me Up" spray, I knew I wanted to make room for it in my already-overstocked perfume collection. I know what you're thinking, though: "Does it actually smell like kittens?" and "How in the world do you even capture such an abstract scent?" You're about to find out!

About the Brand
What It Smells Like to Me
What It Smells Like to Others
The Bottom Line
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty Product ReviewBeauty ShoppingCatBeauty ProductsPerfume
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
One of Your Favorite Perfumes Is Secretly a Mosquito Repellant
by Emily Orofino
Micheal Kors Collection Rollerball Duo Giveaway
Perfume
Smell and Look Great After You Win These Perfume and Gloss Duos
by Sarah Siegel
Old-School Perfumes Latina Grandmas Love
Nostalgia
10 Perfumes Your Grandma Always Talked About That Smell Amazing
by Arianna Davis
Tattly Temporary Tattoo Summer Sale 2017
Beauty Trends
Tattly's Temporary Tattoos Are on Sale, So You Can Get Inked on the Cheap
by Alaina Demopoulos
Kat Von D Saint and Sinner Beauty Interview
Beauty News
Kat Von D Reveals Her Own Saint + Sinner Beauty Secrets
by Lisa Butterworth
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds